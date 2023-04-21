HCL Tech vs Infosys vs TCS: Which IT stock to buy today and why — explained

Speaking on outlook for Indian IT companies, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "Due to hawkish US Fed on in terest rate hike and looming economic slowdown due to bank crisis in US, Indian IT companies are facing challenge on its BFSI business segment, which is near 30 per cent of its total business in the US. So, Indian IT companies are going to face huge challenge to maintain and sustain its financials even at current levels. As quarterly results of TCS and Infosys have been disappointing, one should not jump to a conclusion that HCL Tech has reported better quarterly numbers and hence this is the stock we can look at for bottom fishing."

