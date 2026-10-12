HCL Tech vs TCS Q2 results dividend: Which IT stock offers more? Amount, record date, yield, earnings compared

HCL Tech vs TCS Q2 results dividend: Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies have announced their second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27. The tech giants have also announced a dividend for the quarter.

For investors who closely track dividend payouts for IT, here are all the details to know.

HCL Tech vs TCS dividend comparison Both the IT companies have announced equal payouts in Q2FY7. HCL Tech on Monday, October 12, announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each. Whereas, TCS board recommended and approved ₹12 interim dividend with face value of Re 1 each.

HCL Tech vs TCS: Dividend record dates TCS has fixed Wednesday, October 14 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

“The second interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for this purpose,” stated the firm in its BSE filing before the Q2 result announcement.

HCL Tech’s board of directors has fixed October 16 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. “The Record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be October 16, 2026, and the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be October 26, 2026.”

HCL Tech vs TCS: Dividend yield HCL Tech has declared a total of ₹60 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each in the last one year. The IT stock has a dividend yield of 4.10% in FY26. Tata Consultancy Services Limited has declared a three digit dividend over the last one year. With ₹111 dividend announced for every share with a face value of Re 1 each, TCS dividend yield stood at 4.7% for FY26.

HCL Tech vs TCS Q2 results The IT heavyweight’s consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹5,132 crore in Q2FY27, 21% higher than ₹4,236 crore reported in Q2FY26. HCL Tech had reported a net profit of ₹4626 crore in Q1FY26. TCS reported a 15% annual jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹13,884 crore in Q2FY27, against a net profit of ₹12,075 crore a year-ago.