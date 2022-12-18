IT major HCL Technologies is among dividend king stocks who has time after time paid hefty dividends to their investors. It holds a strong track record for the past few fiscal years. In FY23, so far, the company has already announced and paid a whopping 1,900% dividend to their shareholders. Now, the company is set to pay a fourth interim dividend to its investors, and the decision will be made for this benefit on January 12. However, for the fourth interim dividend of FY23, the company has already fixed the record date. That being said, HCL Tech investors are in for a treat. Also, the company will announce its financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022, next month.

