HCL Technologies inks deal with ASAP Group for about ₹2,300 crore

HCL Technologies inks deal with ASAP Group for about ₹2,300 crore2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 12:04 PM IST
HCL Technologies is set to acquire German automotive engineering services company ASAP Group for EUR 251.1 million, focusing on e-mobility and autonomous driving. The deal is expected to be completed by September 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.
HCL Technologies has inked an agreement to buy a 100% stake in the German automotive engineering services company ASAP Group for EUR 251.1 million (about ₹2,300 crore), said the company in an exchange filing on Wednesday.
