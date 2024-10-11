HCL Technologies market cap crosses 5 trillion mark as the share price hits 1 year high

  • Stock Market today: HCL Technologies market cap touched 5 trillion (5 lakh crore ) mark for the first time as the stock hit 1 year high on Friday during the intraday trades.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published11 Oct 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Stock Market Today: HCL Technologies market cap touches <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 trillion
Stock Market Today: HCL Technologies market cap touches ₹5 trillion

Stock Market Today:  HCL Technologies market cap touched 5 trillion or 5 lakh crore  mark as the stock hit 1 year high on Friday during the intraday trades

The HCL Technologies share price opened at 1800.25 on the BSE on Friday only marginally lower than the previous close of 1810 after the bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported its Q2FY25 earnings. The HCL Technologies share price however gained further to hit 1 year of 52-week high of  1852 during the intraday trades on Fiday marking gains of more than 2%. This also meant that market cap of HCL Technologies also touches 5 trillion or 5 Lakh crore for the first time.

The total value of outstanding common shares held by investors in a publicly traded firm is known as market capitalization, also abbreviated as market cap.

 

(more to come)

 

 

    Popular in Markets

