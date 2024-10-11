The HCL Technologies share price opened at ₹1800.25 on the BSE on Friday only marginally lower than the previous close of ₹1810 after the bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported its Q2FY25 earnings. The HCL Technologies share price however gained further to hit 1 year of 52-week high of ₹ 1852 during the intraday trades on Fiday marking gains of more than 2%. This also meant that market cap of HCL Technologies also touches ₹5 trillion or ₹5 Lakh crore for the first time.