HCL Technologies market cap crosses 5 trillion mark as the share price hits 1 year high

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market today: HCL Technologies market cap touched 5 trillion (5 lakh crore ) mark for the first time as the stock hit 1 year high on Friday during the intraday trades.

The HCL Technologies share price opened at 1800.25 on the BSE on Friday only marginally lower than the previous close of 1810 after the bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported its Q2FY25 earnings. The HCL Technologies share price however gained further to hit 1 year of 52-week high of 1852 during the intraday trades on Fiday marking gains of more than 2%. This also meant that market cap of HCL Technologies also touches 5 trillion or 5 Lakh crore for the first time.

The total value of outstanding common shares held by investors in a publicly traded firm is known as market capitalization, also abbreviated as market cap.

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
