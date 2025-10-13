HCL Technologies Q2 results today: Share dips; should you buy this IT stock before earnings announcement?

HCL Technologies share price: Shares of HCL Technologies traded flat in Monday's session ahead of the IT giant's second-quarter financial results announcement later today. HCL Technologies' share price touched an intra-day low of ₹1476.30, but later recouped some losses.

At 12:42 PM, the IT stock traded at ₹1490.70, down 0.27 per cent from its previous close.

HCL Tech shares have gained nearly 4 per cent in the last five sessions and six months each. However, the stock has descended 19.72 per cent in one year.

HCL Tech Q2 results 2025 preview HCL Technologies is anticipated to post a mixed performance, with moderate sequential revenue growth driven by the BFSI and Hi-Tech segments. Both net profit and operating margins are expected to improve on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

Revenue is projected to rise between 3 per cent and 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in constant currency (CC) terms, while EBIT margins are likely to expand despite ongoing GenAI-related investments, higher SG&A expenses, and restructuring costs.

Experts note that key factors to watch in HCL Tech’s Q2 results include its outlook for the services and ERD businesses, the deal pipeline, discretionary spending trends, and progress in AI adoption.

HCL Technologies share price: Should you buy or sell ahead of Q2 results? Anuj Gupta, Director, Ya Wealth Research & Advisory, suggested investors to consider buying on dips around ₹1440 to ₹1450, with a stoploss of ₹1424 for the target of ₹1600-1620.

“HCL Technologies is set to announce its July–September quarter (Q2FY26) results on Monday, October 13. The stock gained 7.32% last week and is currently trading above its four-week high. A breakout has been observed on the charts; however, it remains below the key resistance level of ₹1,530. Sustaining trade above ₹1,530 could trigger a rally toward the ₹1,600– ₹1,620 range. Trading volumes remain moderate, while the stock has strong support around ₹1,300,” Gupta said.