HCL Tech Q3 Results LIVE Updates: HCL Technologies is set to deliver its Q3 results today after the market hours. HCL Technologies Q3 results are estimated to be strong with a revenue growth expected to be 4.5% on a sequential basis driven by seasonal tailwinds from renewals in its products business. The IT major’s margins during the third quarter of FY25 are likely to improve led by a seasonally strong quarter for the software business and operating leverage, despite a 65-80 bps wage hike impact and furloughs. Analysts expect HCL Technologies to marginally upgrade its FY25 revenue growth guidance to 4% - 5% Constant Currency YoY growth from 3.5% - 5.0% earlier. The Board of Directors of the company will also approve the payment of a fourth interim dividend for FY25 today. Stay tuned to our HCL Tech Q3 results live blog for the latest updates.
