HCL Technologies sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2025. Details here

HCL Technologies will announced the fourth quarter results for the financial year ended March 2025 on April 22, after stock market trading hours.

Saloni Goel
Published16 Apr 2025, 03:39 PM IST
HCL Technologies sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2025. Details here
HCL Technologies sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2025. Details here

IT major HCL Technologies said on Wednesday, April 16, that it will announce the fourth quarter and annual results for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) next week on April 22, after stock market trading hours.

“The Company will announce the Fourth Quarter and Annual FY 2025 Results, ended March 31, 2025, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, post-closing of Indian stock markets,” HCL Tech said in an exchange filing.

It added that following the results announcement, senior management of HCL Technologies will conduct audio conference call at 7:30 p.m. (IST) for 60 minutes to discuss the results followed by the detailed question-answer session.

More to come…

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsHCL Technologies sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2025. Details here
MoreLess
First Published:16 Apr 2025, 03:39 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.