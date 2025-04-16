HCL Technologies sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2025. Details here

IT major HCL Technologies said on Wednesday, April 16, that it will announce the fourth quarter and annual results for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) next week on April 22, after stock market trading hours.

“The Company will announce the Fourth Quarter and Annual FY 2025 Results, ended March 31, 2025, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, post-closing of Indian stock markets,” HCL Tech said in an exchange filing.

It added that following the results announcement, senior management of HCL Technologies will conduct audio conference call at 7:30 p.m. (IST) for 60 minutes to discuss the results followed by the detailed question-answer session.