HCL Technologies sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2026, interim dividend for FY26

HCL Technologies, the country’s third-largest IT company, on Tuesday, March 24, said its board of directors will meet on April 21, 2026, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the March quarter (Q4 FY26) and for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

HCL Technologies dividend The board will also decide on the payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per share in Q3, marking its 92nd consecutive quarter of dividend payouts.

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For the December ending quarter (Q3FY26), the IT major reported higher-than-expected revenue of ₹33,872 crore, reflecting a 6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 13.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Despite the strong top-line growth, the company’s net profit declined to ₹4,076 crore from ₹4,591 crore, marking a drop of 11.21%, impacted by a one-time cost of ₹956 crore related to new labour code provisions introduced during the quarter.

The company secured multiple deals in the preceding quarter, including a five-year strategic engagement with a leading global apparel retailer to serve as its long-term AI-led technology partner, with a total contract value (TCV) of $473 million, taking its total bookings to $3,006 million.

The company expects revenue growth of 4%–4.5% for the current financial year. It maintained that revenue from the services segment is likely to grow 4.75%–5.25% YoY in constant currency (CC) terms, with an EBIT margin projected in the range of 17.0%–18.0%.

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Also Read | IT stocks rally after Accenture posts strong Q2 results raises guidance

HCL Technologies share price trend The company shares have remained under severe pressure in recent weeks, falling cumulatively by 19% in less than two months. In February alone, the stock lost 18% of its value, marking its biggest monthly drop since March 2020, amid concerns that advanced AI tools could disrupt core areas of the technology and software business.

While analysts do not see any immediate impact from the rise of artificial intelligence, the Street fears that advanced AI models could pose tough competition for software makers. These concerns intensified after Anthropic’s launch of a legal AI tool.

The recent correction has dragged HCL Tech shares down nearly 32% from their record high of ₹2,012, recorded in January 2025. In 2026 so far, the company’s market capitalisation has declined by ₹67,855 crore to ₹3,72,667 crore as of Tuesday's close.

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