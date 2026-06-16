HCL Technologies share emerges top gainer on Nifty 50 and Sensex after Sarvam AI investment move

HCL Technologies share price rallied over 3% in early trade on Tuesday after the company announced acquisition of a minority stake in domestic generative AI startup Axonwise Private Limited (Sarvam AI). HCL Tech shares gained as much as 3.42% to ₹1,157.50 apiece on the BSE.

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HCL Technologies shares emerged as the top gainer in both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50.

The Indian IT major HCL Technologies said it will acquire a 10.46% stake in Sarvam AI for ₹1,427.25 crore in cash, leading the firm’s Series B round as a strategic investor.

HCL Technologies will acquire 41,421 equity shares in the Bengaluru-headquartered startup and fund its research and development aimed at training next-generation models for agentic AI, coding and cybersecurity use cases.

Sarvam AI is India’s full-stack sovereign AI company, building frontier models across text and other modalities, and AI products for enterprises, developers, and government, with focus verticals in banking, insurance, government technology, and defence.

The indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is within two weeks of signing.

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Sarvam was valued at $1.5 billion in the round, which raised $234 million in its first close out of a targeted $300 million, the startup said.

The round was co-led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with continued participation from existing investors Khosla Ventures and Peak XV Partners, Sarvam added.

The investment will allow HCL Technologies to develop specific language models and AI solutions for its global client base, and accelerate the development of sovereign AI solutions for governments and regulated industries.

Technical Outlook HCL Technologies share price is sweeping its major weekly swing low near ₹1,142 with a gap move, indicating a potential liquidity grab and exhaustion of selling pressure, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“Such price action often signals the exit of weak hands before a reversal attempt begins. However, confirmation remains critical, and only a sustained move accompanied by a weekly close above ₹1,142 would validate the sweep and shift momentum back in favour of bulls. If confirmed, HCL Tech stock price could attract fresh buying interest and head toward the ₹1,220 zone in the near term,” said Jain.

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According to him, the risk-reward profile improves considerably above the reclaimed level, while failure to sustain above ₹1,142 would invalidate the setup and expose the stock to renewed downside pressure.

HCL Technologies Share Price Performance HCL Technologies share price has gained 12% in one month, but has risen only 1% in six months. The largecap IT stock has fallen 13% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, and has declined 8% in one year. HCL Tech shares have jumped 51% in three years and 107% in five years.

At 10:10 AM, HCL Technologies share price was trading 2.77% higher at ₹1,150.15 apiece on the BSE.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.