Shares of HCL Technologies were up +0.04% at 09:33 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. HCL Technologies shares traded +0.04% higher at ₹579.15, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,57,161.91 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.01% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was down -0.3%. Among related stocks, TCS fell 1.86%, WIPRO rose 0.09%, and TECHM rose 0.93%.

At day's high, HCL Technologies shares rose as much as 1.31% to ₹586.50, after opening at ₹583.00. HCL Technologies shares had closed at ₹578.90 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹578.00 to ₹586.50 on BSE.

On BSE, HCL Technologies shares had a 52-week high of ₹624.0 on Feb 17, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹375.5 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, HCL Technologies shares have traded in a range of ₹502.10 to ₹586.50 while in the last week, between ₹550.50 to ₹586.50. 0.35 Lakh shares of HCL Technologies were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, HCL Technologies had posted standalone revenues of ₹9057.0 crore and profits of ₹2500.0 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via