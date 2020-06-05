Subscribe
HCL Technologies share price down -0.04% at 09:33 today
HCL Technologies share price down -0.04% at 09:33 today

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Mint Analytics

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.01% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

Shares of HCL Technologies were up +0.04% at 09:33 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. HCL Technologies shares traded +0.04% higher at 579.15, giving it a market capitalization of 1,57,161.91 crore.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was down -0.3%. Among related stocks, TCS fell 1.86%, WIPRO rose 0.09%, and TECHM rose 0.93%.

At day's high, HCL Technologies shares rose as much as 1.31% to 586.50, after opening at 583.00. HCL Technologies shares had closed at 578.90 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 578.00 to 586.50 on BSE.

On BSE, HCL Technologies shares had a 52-week high of 624.0 on Feb 17, 2020 and a 52-week low of 375.5 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, HCL Technologies shares have traded in a range of 502.10 to 586.50 while in the last week, between 550.50 to 586.50. 0.35 Lakh shares of HCL Technologies were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, HCL Technologies had posted standalone revenues of 9057.0 crore and profits of 2500.0 crore.

