Shares of HCL Technologies were up +0.66% at 10:31 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. HCL Technologies shares traded +0.66% higher at ₹564.20, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,53,104.98 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.07% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was down -0.4%. Among related stocks, TCS fell 0.59%, WIPRO fell 1.2%, and TECHM rose 2.73%.

At day's high, HCL Technologies shares rose as much as 1.31% to ₹567.85, after opening at ₹567.85. HCL Technologies shares had closed at ₹560.50 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹557.20 to ₹567.85 on BSE.

On BSE, HCL Technologies shares had a 52-week high of ₹624.0 on Feb 17, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹375.5 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, HCL Technologies shares have traded in a range of ₹502.10 to ₹573.45 while in the last week, between ₹523.35 to ₹573.45. 0.25 Lakh shares of HCL Technologies were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, HCL Technologies had posted standalone revenues of ₹9057.0 crore and profits of ₹2500.0 crore.

