HCL Technologies share price fell 2% on Thursday after the IT major reported muted earnings for the quarter ended June 2023, missing Street estimates.

The third largest IT services firm’s consolidated net profit in Q1FY24 rose 7.6% year-on-year o ₹3,534 crore. Sequentially, the net profit declined by 11.27% as compared to ₹3,983 crore in the March quarter.

HCL Technologies’ consolidated revenue grew 12.06% to ₹26,296 crore during the quarter under review from ₹23,464 crore in Q1 of FY23. The topline registered a fall of 1.2% QoQ.

The dollar revenue for the company was at $3,200 million as against $3,235 million quarter-on-quarter.

HCL Tech's EBIT, or earnings before interest and tax, came in at ₹4,438 crore as against ₹4,836 crore in the previous quarter.

The company retained its constant currency revenue growth guidance of 6-8% for FY24 and operating margin guidance at 18-19%.

Here’s what brokerages said about HCL Technologies Q1 results:

JPMorgan

JPMorgan said HCL Technologies’ Q1 earnings missed estimates on all fronts and the company negatively surprised by discretionary tech spends cuts driving project ramp downs.

The brokerage maintained ‘Underweight’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹900 per share.

Jefferies

Jefferies said that the company’s Q1 results missed estimates due to unexpected revenue decline in both services and software segments.

The deal wins were soft though management expects stronger deal wins in Q2, while the company maintains guidance on CC growth and margin despite the miss, Jefferies noted.

The global brokerage maintained ‘Hold’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,205 per share.

HCL Technologies reported a weak Q1FY24 below the brokerage’s estimate. Continued ramp-downs in Telecom and Technology verticals, mainly in ER&D, led to the underperformance.

“Higher exposure to Cloud, which comprises a larger share of non-discretionary spending, offers better resilience to its portfolio in the current context, with higher demand for Cloud, Network, Security, and Digital workplace services," Motilal Oswal said.

Given its capabilities in the IMS and Digital space, along with strategic partnerships and investments in Cloud, the brokerage firm expects HCL Technologies to emerge stronger on the back of healthy demand for these services in the medium term.

The domestic brokerage house believes the stock is currently trading at an inexpensive valuation of 16.5x FY25E EPS and any near-term correction due to the Q1 miss should make it even more attractive. It lowered FY24/25 EPS estimates by 1-2% to account for the 1Q miss, but reiterated ‘Buy’ with a target price of ₹1,280 per share.

“Our positive view on HCL Technologies remains tethered to its defensive business profile, which should support the company in a demand-constrained environment. This is visible in the company’s strong topline expectation between Q2-Q4, among the best in our Tier 1 coverage despite factoring in growth below the management guidance," Motilal Oswal said.

Nuvama Institutional Equities

HCL Tech’s weak Q1 performance makes meeting its FY24 guidance a tall ask. Yet, even if it misses its guidance it will still be one of the fastest growing largecap in IT Services. Its strong growth in services and lower exposure to the troubled BFSI segment imply high probability of stable earnings growth, Nuvama Institutional Equities said.

It believes the stock’s high dividend yield and inexpensive valuation provide a floor to the stock price.

HCL Technologies’ management continues to see weak macro and an uncertain environment. The brokerage cuts its FY24E and FY25E EPS estimates by 3.8% and 2.6% on lower growth and margins assumptions.

The brokerage firm retained ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and cut the target price to ₹1,300 from ₹1,340 earlier.

HCL Technologies shares have rallied more than 21% in the last one year. The stock is up over 7% YTD.

At 10:15 am, the shares of HCL Technologies were trading 0.17% higher at ₹1,111.95 apiece on the BSE.

