HCL Technologies share price falls 2% after weak Q1 results; Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?4 min read 13 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST
HCL Technologies’ consolidated revenue grew 12.06% to ₹26,296 crore during the quarter under review from ₹23,464 crore in Q1 of FY23. The topline registered a fall of 1.2% QoQ.
HCL Technologies share price fell 2% on Thursday after the IT major reported muted earnings for the quarter ended June 2023, missing Street estimates.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×