The domestic brokerage house believes the stock is currently trading at an inexpensive valuation of 16.5x FY25E EPS and any near-term correction due to the Q1 miss should make it even more attractive. It lowered FY24/25 EPS estimates by 1-2% to account for the 1Q miss, but reiterated ‘Buy’ with a target price of ₹1,280 per share.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}