HCL Technologies share price gains 3% on large deal with apoBank; Morgan Stanley maintains ‘Overweight’ call
HCL Technologies will accompany apoBank with an outcome-oriented managed services model that delivers resilient, scalable, high quality and compliant Digital Foundation services, enabling apoBank to deliver fast and secured banking services to its customers, the company said in a regulatory filing.
HCL Technologies share price rallied nearly 3% in early trade on Wednesday after the IT major announced the expansion of strategic partnership with Deutsche Apotheker- und Ärztebank eG (apoBank), Germany’s largest cooperative primary bank. HCL Tech shares gained as much as 2.95% to ₹1,472 apiece on the BSE.
