comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 07 2023 15:52:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.15 0.5%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.15 0.97%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 579.3 1.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614.75 0.74%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,610.85 0.9%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  HCL Technologies share price hits 52-week high on multiyear cloud services agreement with Siemens
Back

HCL Technologies share price today touched 52-week high after following the signing of a multiyear Managed Public Cloud Services agreement with German technology and high-tech industry behemoth Siemens AG. HCL Technologies share price closed at 1,255 apiece on BSE, 1.56% higher. 

In an exchange filing, the company stated that through this partnership it would update information technology (IT) landscape globally and drive cloud-led digital transformation.

In accordance with the filing, the company would concentrate on automating the public cloud environment while upholding Siemens' strict security guidelines. Siemens' infrastructure will be moved to and operated by HCL Tech on AWS and Azure, and the company will be able to concentrate on its core business while making ensuring its cloud resources are optimised, safe, and scalable.

HCL Tech has been chosen as one of the top international providers of services for horizontal IT infrastructure.

“In HCL Tech, we found a partner who can help us innovate and scale effortlessly on a strong cloud foundation, strengthen our agility and competitiveness and help us maximize business value from our cloud transformation initiatives," said Anne Hadler, Head of IT Governance and Cross Functional Services, Siemens AG.

According to Ashish K Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, Europe and Africa, Diversified Industries, HCL Tech, Germany is a strategic market for HCL Tech and our engagement with Siemens is testament to our continued growth in the region. We are excited to be partnering with Siemens and powering its cloud transformation with our Managed Public Cloud Services.

“With HCL Tech’s CloudSMART solutions, Siemens AG will offer its internal stakeholders a consistent digital experience," added Gupta.

On the technical front, as per trendlyne, HCL Tech stock price rose 33.3% and outperformed its sector by 13.5% in the past year.

According to Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, HCL Technologies stock prices are in strong traction almost hitting fresh new high around 1260. this has been one of the top performer in the Heavyweight IT space. Expect this upmove to continue with 1,300 to be seen as next level. buy on dip should be the approache with 1,220 as immediae support.

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 03:52 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App