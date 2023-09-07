HCL Technologies share price hits 52-week high on multiyear cloud services agreement with Siemens1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 03:52 PM IST
HCL Tech's share price reaches 52-week high after signing multiyear cloud services agreement with Siemens AG.
HCL Technologies share price today touched 52-week high after following the signing of a multiyear Managed Public Cloud Services agreement with German technology and high-tech industry behemoth Siemens AG. HCL Technologies share price closed at ₹1,255 apiece on BSE, 1.56% higher.
