HCL Technologies share price in focus ahead of Q1 results; check details2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 09:29 AM IST
HCL Technologies shares trade choppy ahead of Q1FY23 results. Analysts expect weak financial results due to market downturn and cancelled ER&D projects.
HCL Technologies shares traded choppy on Wednesday's trading session ahead of the company's Q1FY23 (April-June) quarter results. Analysts anticipate that the company would report weak financial results for the April–June quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1FY24), mostly as a result of a downturn in the market environment and the impact of cancelled ER&D (engineering research and development) projects. HCL Tech share opened at ₹1,117.05 apiece on BSE.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×