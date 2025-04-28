HCL Technologies share price in focus as stock trades ex-dividend today

Stock Market Today: HCL Technologies share price remains in focus on Monday as it traded ex-dividend today, April 28. The record date to identify the list of eligible shareholders to receive the dividend had been set by HCL Technologies as April 28.

The record date implies that shareholders had to purchase HCL Technologies shares one day prior in order for their names to be listed among the eligible shareholders for today's dividend payout under the T+1 settlement system.

HCL Technologies dividend and payout date details The Board of Directors of HCl Technologies while had approved the audited (Consolidated & Standalone) financial results for the quarter ended March 2024 and Financial Year 2025 on April 22, they had also approved and declared an interim dividend. The declared interim dividend by HCL Technologies stood at ₹18/- per equity share of ₹2/- each of the company.

The record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be April 28, 2025 said the company, while the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be May 6, 2025.

HCL Technologies share price movement. HCL Technologies share price opened at ₹1561.00 on the BSE on Monday. As the time of opening, the HCL Technologies share price was slightly more than 1% lower compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1579.30. HCL Technologies' share price thereafter slipped further to intraday lows of ₹1537.30, which meant a decline of more than 2.5% on a day when the benchmark indices recorded robust gains of over 1%. Both Sensex and Nifty traded 1% higher around 2.50 pm.