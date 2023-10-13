HCL Technologies share price jumps over 2% after Q2 results; Should you buy, sell or hold? Here’s what analysts suggest
HCL Technologies reported 8.55% QoQ growth in Q2FY24 net profit at ₹3,833 crore. Its consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% QoQ to ₹26,672 crore.
HCL Technologies share price rallied over 2% in the early trade on Friday after the company reported its earnings for the second quarter of FY24. HCL Technologies share price rose as much as 2.77% to ₹1,258.00 apiece on the BSE.
