HCL Technologies share price plunged over 8% on Tuesday after the company reported its earnings for the third quarter of FY25. HCL Tech shares declined as much as 8.46% to ₹1817.20 apiece on the BSE.

The third largest IT services company in India, HCL Technologies, reported a net profit of ₹4,591 crore in the fiscal third quarter ended December 2024, recording a rise of 8.4% from ₹4,235 crore in the previous quarter.

The IT giant’s revenue in Q3FY25 grew 3.6% to ₹29,890 crore from ₹28,862 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Revenue in USD terms was up 2.6% at $3,533 million from $3,445 million, sequentially.

HCL Technologies narrowed its FY25 overall and services Constant Currency revenue growth guidance to 4.5% - 5% from 3.5-5%, but retained its 18-19% EBITM guidance.

At the operating level, EBIT increased 8.6% to ₹5,821 crore from ₹5,362 crore, while EBIT margin improved by 90 bps to 19.6% from 18.7%, QoQ.

HCL Tech also declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per share and a special dividend of ₹6 per share.

At 9:30 AM, HCL technologies shares were trading 8.15% lower at ₹1,823.55 apiece on the BSE.