Shares of HCL Technologies were up +0.90% at 14:32 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. HCL Technologies shares traded +0.90% higher at ₹564.40, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,53,159.26 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.34% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was up 1.1%. Among related stocks, TCS rose 0.39%, WIPRO rose 1.23%, and TECHM rose 0.64%.

At day's high, HCL Technologies shares rose as much as 1.48% to ₹567.65, after opening at ₹557.00. HCL Technologies shares had closed at ₹559.35 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹550.50 to ₹567.65 on BSE.

On BSE, HCL Technologies shares had a 52-week high of ₹624.0 on Feb 17, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹375.5 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, HCL Technologies shares have traded in a range of ₹502.10 to ₹573.45 while in the last week, between ₹516.15 to ₹573.45. 0.97 Lakh shares of HCL Technologies were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, HCL Technologies had posted standalone revenues of ₹9057.0 crore and profits of ₹2500.0 crore.

