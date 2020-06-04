Shares of HCL Technologies were up +1.20% at 09:33 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. HCL Technologies shares traded +1.20% higher at ₹569.95, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,54,665.34 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.30% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.36%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was up 0.8%. Among related stocks, TCS rose 1.26%, WIPRO rose 1.02%, and TECHM rose 2.68%.

At day's high, HCL Technologies shares rose as much as 1.65% to ₹572.50, after opening at ₹567.00. HCL Technologies shares had closed at ₹563.20 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹561.25 to ₹572.50 on BSE.

On BSE, HCL Technologies shares had a 52-week high of ₹624.0 on Feb 17, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹375.5 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, HCL Technologies shares have traded in a range of ₹502.10 to ₹573.45 while in the last week, between ₹537.25 to ₹573.45. 0.23 Lakh shares of HCL Technologies were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, HCL Technologies had posted standalone revenues of ₹9057.0 crore and profits of ₹2500.0 crore.

