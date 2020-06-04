Home >Markets >Stock Markets >HCL Technologies share price up 1.2% at 09:33 today

Shares of HCL Technologies were up +1.20% at 09:33 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. HCL Technologies shares traded +1.20% higher at 569.95, giving it a market capitalization of 1,54,665.34 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.30% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.36%.

The S&P BSE Information Technology was up 0.8%. Among related stocks, TCS rose 1.26%, WIPRO rose 1.02%, and TECHM rose 2.68%.

At day's high, HCL Technologies shares rose as much as 1.65% to 572.50, after opening at 567.00. HCL Technologies shares had closed at 563.20 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 561.25 to 572.50 on BSE.

On BSE, HCL Technologies shares had a 52-week high of 624.0 on Feb 17, 2020 and a 52-week low of 375.5 on Mar 19, 2020. In the past one month, HCL Technologies shares have traded in a range of 502.10 to 573.45 while in the last week, between 537.25 to 573.45. 0.23 Lakh shares of HCL Technologies were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, HCL Technologies had posted standalone revenues of 9057.0 crore and profits of 2500.0 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout