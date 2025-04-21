HCL Technologies shares jump 4% ahead of Q4 results 2025. What to expect from IT major’s earnings?

HCL Tech Q4 preview: HCL Technologies' share price rallied 3% in intraday deals on Monday, April 21, ahead of the announcement of the March 2025 quarter earnings, slated to be released on Tuesday.

Advertisement

After IT majors – Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro – reported disappointing earnings for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25), amid headwinds like global recession fears, demand uncertainty and tariffs imposed by the US government, all eyes are now on HCL Technologies' Q4 reportcard to see if India's third largest IT company follows suit or surprises on the positive side.

HCL Tech Q4 Results: Date and Time HCL Technologies said it will announce the fourth quarter and annual FY25 results, ended March 31, 2025, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, post-closing of Indian stock markets.

“Following the results announcement, senior management of HCL Technologies will conduct audio conference call at 7:30 p.m. (IST) for 60 minutes to discuss the results followed by the detailed question-answer session,” HCL Tech said in a release on Wednesday.

Advertisement

HCL Tech Q4 Preview Analysts expect HCL Technologies to post nearly 9% rise in the net profit for the March 2025 quarter while revenue is seen rising in the 5-7% range on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

ICICI Securities sees an 8.9% rise in HCL Tech's net profit in Q4 FY25 to ₹4,354.5 crore while the figure could decline by 5.2% from ₹4,592 crore posted in the previous quarter ended December 2024. The brokerage expects the revenue to rise 7.3% YoY to ₹30,573 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, it could grow 2.3%.

"We build -0.2% USD/+0.2% CC QoQ revenue growth, in-line with QoQ growth implied by full year guidance of 4.5% to 5% for FY25. Q4 will include 2-month contribution from HPE acquisition of ~USD 40 million," ICICI Securities said.

Advertisement

It further expects EBIT margin to decline by ~60bps QoQ to 16% led by seasonal weakness in products business and senior management wage hike.

Meanwhile, JM Financial sees a 8.7% jump in Q4 PAT to ₹4,332.6 crore whereas it sees the revenue growing by 5.2% YoY to ₹29,986.4 crore.

"We are building -0.75%/5.1%/-14% QoQ growth in IT Services/ERS/ Product & Platform business in USD terms. We have built USD 50 million contribution from CTG (part of ERS), which implies an incremental contribution of c.USD 32 million (90bps QoQ)," said the brokerage.

HCL Tech Share Price Trend HCL Tech share price jumped over 4% in intraday deals ahead of the Q4 results tomorrow. The stock opened at ₹1,438.05, and extended gains to the day's high of ₹1,498.90, up 4.23% over its previous close.

Advertisement

HCL Technologies shares have lost 17.01% in the last three months, however, it has risen 3.27% in the past one year. In the past five years, the IT major has delivered multibagger gains to the tune of 228.04% to its investors, shows BSE data.

As of 1.00 pm today, HCL Tech share price was trading at ₹1498.30 , up 4.19%.