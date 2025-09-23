HCL Technologies to declare Q2 results 2025, interim dividend on this date. Check details

IT major HCL Technologies on Tuesday, September 23, said its board of directors will meet on Monday, October 13, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the September quarter (Q2FY26) and the half-year ended September 30, 2025.

HCL Technologies dividend The board will also decide on the payment of the third interim dividend for the financial year 2025–26, the company said in a regulatory filing today.

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per share in Q1, marking its 90th consecutive quarter of dividend payouts.

HCL Technologies in the June-quarter reported profit below analyst estimates and lowered its operating margin forecast for FY2026. The revenue grew 8.1% to ₹30,349 crore, but profit dropped 9.7% to ₹3,844 crore YoY due to higher expenses and a one-time impact from a client bankruptcy.

According to analysts, the company focuses on scaling up the GenAI through partnerships, resulting in digital transformation across clients' applications and data platforms.

The management in June quarter has guided a revenue growth of 3.0% - 5.0% YoY in CC (earlier 2-5% YoY) with an EBIT margin of 17-18% for FY26. Despite the company’s numbers coming in below expectations, analysts have largely retained a positive outlook on the stock, citing its multiple long-term contracts with leading global brands.

HCL Technologies share price trend The stock has closed lower for the last three trading sessions, losing 4.20% of its value. It wasn’t just HCL Technologies that underperformed—weakness persisted across the broader IT sector after Donald Trump raised the fee for new H-1B visas to USD 100,000 from USD 1,000, threatening the sector's long-standing model of rotating skilled workers through the U.S.

India's $283 billion IT sector, which derives about 57% of its revenue from the U.S., has long benefited from U.S. work visa programmes and the outsourcing of software and business services. The new fee structure has sparked concerns that it could push companies to face significantly higher costs and potential delays in deploying skilled workers to the U.S.