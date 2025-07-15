Subscribe

HDB Financial Q1 Results: Profit declines 2.4% YoY to ₹568 crore in first earnings announcement post listing

HDB Financial Q1 Results: HDB Financial, in its first earnings announcement post stock market debut, announced a marginal decline of 2.4% year-on-year (YoY) in net profit to 567.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Saloni Goel
Updated15 Jul 2025, 05:32 PM IST
HDB Financial Q1 Results: Firm posts a decline in net profit on YoY basis.
HDB Financial Q1 Results: Firm posts a decline in net profit on YoY basis.(Bloomberg)

HDB Financial Q1 Results: HDB Financial, an upper-layer non-banking finance company and HDFC Bank's subsidiary, on Tuesday, July 15, announced a marginal decline of 2.4% year-on-year (YoY) in its net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26). HDB Financial shares got listed on the Indian stock market on July 2.

HDB Financial's Q1FY26 net profit came in at 567.7 crore, as against 581.7 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. However, on a sequential basis, the figure improved by 7% from 530.9 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

The net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, saw an 18.3% YoY growth to 2091.8 crore in the quarter under review. The figure stood at 1768.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. It was also higher sequentially than 1972.8 crore.

The overall revenue from operations saw a 15% YoY and a 4.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase to 4465.4 crore in Q1 FY26.

The pre-provisioning operating profit was 1,402 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to 1,196 crore in the June 2024 quarter, a growth of 17.2% YoY.

However, loan losses and provisions increased to 670 crore in Q1 FY26 from 412 crore in Q1 FY24. The provisioning coverage stood at 56.70% on stage 3 assets as against 60.24% as at June 30, 2024, the company said in a release.

The total gross loans stood at 1,09,342 crore as on June 30, 2025, compared to 95,629 crore as on June 30, 2024, a growth of 14.3%.

HDB Financial's asset under management (AUM) saw a 14.7% growth to 1,09,690 crore in the June 2025 quarter from 95,643 crore a year ago.

HDB Financial shares price trend

Ahead of the earnings announcement, HDB Financial share price settled the day at 841.10, down 0.4% on the BSE. After a solid action in the listing week, HDB Financial shares have taken a breather and are hovering around their listing price of 840.

From its IPO price of 740, HDB Financial shares are up nearly 14%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
