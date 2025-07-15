HDB Financial Q1 Results: Profit declines 2.4% YoY to ₹568 crore in first earnings announcement post listing

HDB Financial Q1 Results: HDB Financial, an upper-layer non-banking finance company and HDFC Bank's subsidiary, on Tuesday, July 15, announced a marginal decline of 2.4% year-on-year (YoY) in its net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26). HDB Financial shares got listed on the Indian stock market on July 2.

HDB Financial's Q1FY26 net profit came in at ₹567.7 crore, as against ₹581.7 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. However, on a sequential basis, the figure improved by 7% from ₹530.9 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

The net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, saw an 18.3% YoY growth to ₹2091.8 crore in the quarter under review. The figure stood at ₹1768.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. It was also higher sequentially than ₹1972.8 crore.

The overall revenue from operations saw a 15% YoY and a 4.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase to ₹4465.4 crore in Q1 FY26.

The pre-provisioning operating profit was ₹1,402 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to ₹1,196 crore in the June 2024 quarter, a growth of 17.2% YoY.

However, loan losses and provisions increased to ₹670 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹412 crore in Q1 FY24. The provisioning coverage stood at 56.70% on stage 3 assets as against 60.24% as at June 30, 2024, the company said in a release.

The total gross loans stood at ₹1,09,342 crore as on June 30, 2025, compared to ₹95,629 crore as on June 30, 2024, a growth of 14.3%.

HDB Financial's asset under management (AUM) saw a 14.7% growth to ₹1,09,690 crore in the June 2025 quarter from ₹95,643 crore a year ago.

HDB Financial shares price trend Ahead of the earnings announcement, HDB Financial share price settled the day at ₹841.10, down 0.4% on the BSE. After a solid action in the listing week, HDB Financial shares have taken a breather and are hovering around their listing price of ₹840.

From its IPO price of ₹740, HDB Financial shares are up nearly 14%.