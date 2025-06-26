Subscribe

HDB Financial Services IPO subscribed 1.16 times on Day 2; Check latest GMP, subscription status, other details

HDB Financial Services IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, and is scheduled to close on Friday, 27 June 2025. As of the second day, the IPO witnessed a good response from the market investors.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published26 Jun 2025, 06:44 PM IST
HDB Financial Services fixed the price band for the IPO in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>700 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>740 per share, with a lot size of 20 equity shares per lot.
HDB Financial Services: HDFC Bank's NBFC arm, HDB Financial Services' initial public offering (IPO) is offering stock market investors a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to 2,500 crore along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 10,000 crore from the promoter selling stakeholding.

As of the end of the second day of public bidding, investors had subscribed 1.16 times to the HDB Financial Services IPO. The total bids for the public issue were 15,12,25,040, or 15.12 crore equity shares, compared to the 13,04,42,855, or 13.04 crore shares on offer. 

Out of all three investor segments for the IPO, the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) continued to stay at the top with 2.29 times subscriptions as people bid for 5,52,18,160 shares, compared to 2,40,64,286 shares on offer for the portion.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) came in second as of the second day of the bidding round, as investors subscribed 90 per cent or 2,89,04,940 shares, compared to the 3,20,85,713 shares on offer, according to the BSE data.

The retail investors subscribed 64 per cent or 3,61,63,060 shares, out of the 5,61,50,000 shares on offer for the segment. The NBFC raised 3,369 crore from marquee anchor investors ahead of the public issue. 

HDB Financial Services IPO latest GMP

As of Thursday, 26 June 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of HDB Financial Services IPO stood at 60 per share. With the upper price band for the issue at 740, the shares are expected to be listed at 800, a listing premium of 8.11 per cent, according to Investorgain data.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator of investors' willingness to subscribe to a primary issue. The IPO's GMP jumped to its current level of 60 per share after the second day, compared to 50.5 per share on Wednesday, 25 June 2025. 

HDB Financial Services IPO details

HDB Financial Services is offering a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to 2,500 crore through a book-built public issue, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 10,000 crore from the parent company HDFC Bank.

The public issue is scheduled to open for public bidding on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, and will close on Friday, 27 June 2025. The company fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of 700 to 740 per share with a lot size of 20 equity shares per lot.

JM Financial Limited, BNP Paribas, Bofa Securities India Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited were among other book-running managers for the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the registrar to the offer.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
