HDB Financial Services IPO subscribed 37% on Day 1; Check latest GMP, subscription status, other details

HDB Financial Services IPO: HDB Financial Services' initial public offering (IPO) is a book-built issue offering stock market investors a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to ₹2,500 crore along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of ₹10,000 crore. The IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, and is scheduled to close on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Stock market investors subscribed 37 per cent to the HDB Financial Services IPO, with total bids of 4,86,40,680, or more than 4.86 crore equity shares, compared to the 13,04,42,855, or 13.04 shares on offer.

Out of the three investor segments, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion witnessed the highest bids, as investors subscribed for 76 per cent, or 1,83,65,840 shares, of the total 2,40,64,286 shares on offer for the segment.

Retail investors followed the NII lead, coming in at 30 per cent subscription as subscribers bid for 1,69,88,080 shares out of the total 5,61,50,000 equity shares on offer for the segment, according to BSE IPO data.

The data also showed that the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion of the issue witnessed the least booking out of the three on Day 1 as investors subscribed for 1 per cent or 3,32,980 shares out of the 3,20,85,713 equity shares on offer.

The company raised ₹3,369 crore from marquee anchor investors ahead of the public issue opening for subscription.

HDB Financial Services IPO latest GMP As of Wednesday, 25 June 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of HDB Financial Services IPO stood at ₹50.5 per share. With the upper price band at ₹740, the shares are expected to be listed at ₹790.5 apiece, a listing premium of 6.82 per cent, according to Investorgain data.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator of the investors' willingness to subscribe to a primary issue. The GMP of the IPO dropped to its current level of ₹50.5 per share after the first bidding day, compared to ₹74 per share after the IPO's anchor round.

HDB Financial Services IPO details HDB Financial Services, through a book-built public issue, is offering a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to ₹2,500 crore along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of ₹10,000 crore from the parent company HDFC Bank.

The public issue is scheduled to open for public bidding on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, and will close on Friday, 27 June 2025. The company fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹700 to ₹740 per share with a lot size of 20 equity shares per lot.

JM Financial Limited, BNP Paribas, Bofa Securities India Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and UBS Securities India Private Limited are the book-running lead managers for the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the registrar to the offer.

