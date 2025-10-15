HDB Financial Services Q2 results: Net profit slips nearly 2% YoY to ₹581 crore, dividend declared

Nishant Kumar
Updated15 Oct 2025, 05:16 PM IST
HDB Financial Services Q2 results: Non-banking financial company (NBFC) HDB Financial Services on Wednesday, October 15, reported a 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its net profit for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26). The company's profit stood at 581.4 crore in Q2FY26, down 1.6 per cent compared to a profit of 591 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Hdb Financial ServicesQ2 ResultsQ2 Earnings
