HDB Financial Services Q2 results: Net profit slips nearly 2% YoY to ₹581 crore, dividend declared

HDB Financial Services Q2 results: Non-banking financial company (NBFC) HDB Financial Services on Wednesday, October 15, reported a 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its net profit for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26). The company's profit stood at ₹581.4 crore in Q2FY26, down 1.6 per cent compared to a profit of ₹591 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.