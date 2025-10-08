HDB Financial Services to consider first-ever dividend along with Q2 results 2025 on this date

HDB Financial Services- a non-banking financial company (NBFC)- on Wednesday, October 8, said its board of directors would meet on Wednesday, October 15, to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the September quarter of the current financial year.

The board of HDB Financial Services would also consider the proposal for an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

In an exchange filing during market hours on October 8, the company said: "A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025."

"At the said meeting, the board would also consider the proposal for the declaration of an interim dividend on the equity shares of the company, for the financial year 2025-26."

This will be the first-ever dividend payout of HDFC Bank-backed HDB Financial Services after its debut on the Indian bourses on July 2 this year.

Also Read | Healthcare sector Q2 results preview: Choice Broking expects strong earnings re

HDB Financial Services share price trend On Wednesday, October 8, HDB Financial's share price declined by nearly 1 per cent in intraday trade, looking set to extend losses to the fourth consecutive session.

On a monthly scale, the stock is down about 1.5 per cent in October so far, after a nearly 4 per cent fall in September. In August, it rose by nearly 3 per cent.

The NBFC stock has been lacklustre since its listing on July 2 due to subdued market sentiment. On October 7, the stock closed at ₹741.35 on the BSE, which is just 0.20 per cent up from the stock's issue price of ₹740.

HDB Financial share price hit an all-time high of ₹891.65 on July 3 this year and an all-time low of ₹732.30 on August 7 this year.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar