HDB Financial Services to consider first-ever dividend along with Q2 results 2025 on this date

HDB Financial Services will hold a board meeting on October 15 to review unaudited financial results for the September quarter and discuss an interim dividend proposal for the financial year 2025-26.

Nishant Kumar
Updated8 Oct 2025, 02:59 PM IST
HDB Financial Services' board of directors would meet on Wednesday, October 15, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results. (Image: Pixabay)
HDB Financial Services- a non-banking financial company (NBFC)- on Wednesday, October 8, said its board of directors would meet on Wednesday, October 15, to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the September quarter of the current financial year.

The board of HDB Financial Services would also consider the proposal for an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

In an exchange filing during market hours on October 8, the company said: "A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025."

"At the said meeting, the board would also consider the proposal for the declaration of an interim dividend on the equity shares of the company, for the financial year 2025-26."

This will be the first-ever dividend payout of HDFC Bank-backed HDB Financial Services after its debut on the Indian bourses on July 2 this year.

HDB Financial Services share price trend

On Wednesday, October 8, HDB Financial's share price declined by nearly 1 per cent in intraday trade, looking set to extend losses to the fourth consecutive session.

On a monthly scale, the stock is down about 1.5 per cent in October so far, after a nearly 4 per cent fall in September. In August, it rose by nearly 3 per cent.

The NBFC stock has been lacklustre since its listing on July 2 due to subdued market sentiment. On October 7, the stock closed at 741.35 on the BSE, which is just 0.20 per cent up from the stock's issue price of 740.

HDB Financial share price hit an all-time high of 891.65 on July 3 this year and an all-time low of 732.30 on August 7 this year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
Hdb Financial ServicesStock MarketIndian Stock Market
