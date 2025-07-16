HDB Financial share price plunges nearly 4% to fresh low as Q1 results disappoint

HDB Financial share price: The shares of recently-listed HDB Financial declined nearly 4% in intraday trade on Wednesday, July 16, to a new low as investors were disappointed by the dip in the company's profit for the quarter ended June 30 and an increase in provisions, despite a jump in revenue.
The HDFC Bank subsidiary, in its first earnings announcement post stock market debut, reported a 2.4% year-on-year (YoY) fall in the net profit to ₹ ₹567.7 crore in Q1 of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The figure stood at ₹581.7 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
HDB Financial Services saw a notable increase in provisions this quarter, with loan losses and provisions rising to ₹670 crore, up from ₹412 crore a year ago. This surge in provisioning impacted profitability, dragging down profit before tax to ₹733 crore from ₹784 crore in Q1 FY25.
Asset quality also deteriorated, as gross stage 3 loans rose to 2.56% from 1.93%, while net stage 3 loans increased to 1.11% from 0.77%. Additionally, the provision coverage ratio on stage 3 assets declined to 56.7%.
The net interest income (NII) saw an 18.3% YoY growth to ₹2091.8 crore in the quarter under review. The figure stood at ₹1768.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. It was also higher sequentially than ₹1972.8 crore.
The overall revenue from operations saw a 15% YoY and a 4.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase to ₹4465.4 crore in Q1 FY26.
HDB Financial's asset under management (AUM) saw a 14.7% growth to ₹1,09,690 crore in the June 2025 quarter from ₹95,643 crore a year ago.
HDB Financial share price declined nearly 4% to the day's low of ₹810 apiece on the BSE today, its fresh 52-week low. HDFC Financial's 52-week high stands at ₹891.65 apiece, which it hit on July 3.
Despite this, HDFC Financial IPO investors are sitting on over 9% gains.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.