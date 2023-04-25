HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (HDFC AMC) on Tuesday announced a dividend of ₹48 per equity share of ₹5 each of the company, for the financial year ended 31 March, 2023.

“Further, the Board of Directors in the said meeting has recommended a dividend of Rs. 48/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each of the Company, for the financial year ended March 3 1, 2023, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend if approved by the shareholders, will be dispatched/remitted commencing from the day after the ensuing Annual General Meeting," said HDFC AMC in its press release.

For the year ending March 2022, HDFC Asset Management Company has declared an equity dividend of 840% amounting to ₹42 per share. At the current share price this results in a dividend yield of 2.38%.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (HDFC AMC) on Tuesday reported a 10 per cent rise in net profit at ₹376.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. The company posted a net profit of ₹343 crore, in the corresponding quarter last year.

The total revenue stood at ₹541 crore during the period under review, up 5 percent against ₹516 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's average asset under management (AAUM) stood at ₹4.49 lakh crore as of March 2023 against ₹4.32 lakh crore a year earlier, giving it a market share of 11.1 per cent in the quarter.

For the full fiscal 2022-23, the fund house's PAT grew by 2 per cent to ₹1,423.9 crore. Its total income also rose 2 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,482.6 crore.

The shares of HDFC AMC settled 0.73 per cent lower at ₹1,765.9 on the BSE.