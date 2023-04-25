HDFC AMC declares dividend, check details here2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 08:03 PM IST
- HDFC AMC reported a 10 per cent rise in net profit at ₹376.2 crore for the fourth quarter
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (HDFC AMC) on Tuesday announced a dividend of ₹48 per equity share of ₹5 each of the company, for the financial year ended 31 March, 2023.
