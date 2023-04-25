HDFC AMC declares dividend, check details here

“Further, the Board of Directors in the said meeting has recommended a dividend of Rs. 48/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each of the Company, for the financial year ended March 3 1, 2023, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend if approved by the shareholders, will be dispatched/remitted commencing from the day after the ensuing Annual General Meeting," said HDFC AMC in its press release.