Dividend Stock - HDFC AMC declares record date for ₹90 per share dividend. Details here

HDFC AMC - Record date for the Dividend HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd intimated the exchanges about the Outcome of Board Meeting for considering the record date for dividend

In Its intimation to the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE or the Bombay Stock Exchange, the HDFC AMC said that the Record date, for ascertaining the shareholders who will be eligible to receive the payment of final dividend, subject to shareholder’s approval, will be Friday, June 6, 2025

The Record date implies that as per T+1 settlement procedure the investors who wish to have their name in the list of eligible share holders to receive dividend need to buy shares of HDFC one day ahead of the Record date and thereafter receive the benefit of dividend payout

HDFC AMC - Dividend details HDFC AMC on 17 April had intimated the exchanges about the Dividend payout recommendation by its Board of Directors . As per the letter it was informed that the Board had recommended a final Dividend of Rs. 90/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each of the Company, which however was subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company. HDFC AMC had added that the dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid within the prescribed period of 30 days from the date of the forthcoming AGM.

The 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the HDFC Asset Management Company or HDFC AMC will be held on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

HDFC Asset Management Company share price movement HDFC Asset Management Company or HDFC AMC share price opened at ₹4782.20 on the BSE on Friday and at the tiime of opening the HDFC AMC share price was slightly lower or almost flat compared to the previous days close of ₹4783.20. The HDFC share share price theer after gained further to intraday highs of RS 4832.25 which marked gains of close to a per cent post the record date declaration by HDFC AMC