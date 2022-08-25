HDFC asset manager Chirag Setalvad has suggested positional investors to look at banking, pharma and consumer goods stocks from the small-cap segment expecting alpha return from these space. The Head of Equities at HDFC Asset Management said that current PE of Nifty is around 19, which is slightly higher from its previous year's average PE of 17. But, small-cap index is still oscillating at a PE multiple of 14, which is quite attractive after the market making its bottom after the sell-off triggered by Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking at webinar on Wednesday, Chirag Setalvad, Head — Equities at HDFC Asset Management said, "NSE Nifty is standing at a PE multiple of around 19, which is slightly higher from its previous year's average PE of 17. But, the 50-stock index is still standing at an attractive valuations and medium to long term investors can take advantage of this stock market scenario. They can look at the small-cap segment which is still at an attractive valuations in comparison to NSE Nifty. The small-cap index is currently standing at a PE multiple of 14, which is quite attractive for medium to long term investors."

On sector that one can look at while investing in small-cap segment, Chirag Setalvad of HDFC Asset Management said, "One can look at banking, pharma and consumer goods stocks as these segments are expected to outperform other sectors in medium to long term. These segments constitute around 45 per cent of the net market strength and if an investor has a diversified asset allocation in these small-cap segments, then one can expect to beat the key benchmark return over the period of time."

On economic front, the HDFC asset manager said that rising inflation and slowdown worries have haunted the global equity markets including India but there is nothing wrong with the Indian economy. Indian economic outlook looks healthy and it is much better placed than many big economies. However, he expected recovery in the equity markets as commodity prices are easing down and crude oil prices have also slipped from its recent highs.

In YTD time, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have delivered zeror return to share market investors as Nifty has shed around 0.12 per cent in eyar-to-date time whereas BSE Sensex has dipped around 0.17 per cent in this period. However, BSE small-cap index has shed more than 5 per cent in YTD time.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.