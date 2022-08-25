HDFC AMC fund manager expects these sectors to outperform2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 09:12 AM IST
- HDFC asset manager said that banking, pharma and consumer goods sector in small-cap segment may generate alpha return in medium to long term
HDFC asset manager Chirag Setalvad has suggested positional investors to look at banking, pharma and consumer goods stocks from the small-cap segment expecting alpha return from these space. The Head of Equities at HDFC Asset Management said that current PE of Nifty is around 19, which is slightly higher from its previous year's average PE of 17. But, small-cap index is still oscillating at a PE multiple of 14, which is quite attractive after the market making its bottom after the sell-off triggered by Russia-Ukraine war.