HDFC AMC fund manager expects these sectors to outperform

Speaking at webinar on Wednesday, Chirag Setalvad, Head — Equities at HDFC Asset Management said, "NSE Nifty is standing at a PE multiple of around 19, which is slightly higher from its previous year's average PE of 17. But, the 50-stock index is still standing at an attractive valuations and medium to long term investors can take advantage of this stock market scenario. They can look at the small-cap segment which is still at an attractive valuations in comparison to NSE Nifty. The small-cap index is currently standing at a PE multiple of 14, which is quite attractive for medium to long term investors."