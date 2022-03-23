HDFC AMC to LIC Housing: These stocks bleed up to 42% from their 52-week highs

2] Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC): Share price of this Indian Railways PSU stock climbed to its life-time high of ₹1279 in October 2021 and after that it has been under profit-booking pressure. IRCTC share price today is around ₹768 on NSE that means the stock has dipped around 40 per cent from its life-time high. In YTD time, it has shed around 10 per cent whereas in last one month this PSU stocks has slipped near 6 per cent.