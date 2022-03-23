HDFC AMC to LIC Housing: These stocks bleed up to 42% from their 52-week highs

HDFC AMC to LIC Housing: These stocks bleed up to 42% from their 52-week highs2 min read . 08:54 AM IST
- Stocks like HDFC Asset Management Company, IRCTC, SAIL and LIC Housing Finance have been under selloff heat after climbing to a new 52-week peak
Stock market today: Year 2021 was a remarkable year for Indian secondary market as it delivered a good number of multibagger stocks in this year. Apart from this, a good number of stocks climbed to a new peak in strong rebound post-Covid-hit selloff. However, some of them have been receiving heavy beating after climbing to a new peak. HDFC Asset Management Company, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and LIC Housing Finance are some of them.
Here, we list out the following five stocks that have been bleeding after scaling to their all-time high or 52-week high:
1] Endurance Technologies: Share price of auto component manufacturer company has been under retracement after climbing to its all-time peak of ₹1,989 apiece levels in October 2021. Endurance Technologies share price today is ₹1145 per share that means the stock has dipped more than 42 per cent after hitting its life-time high. In YTD time, this auto stock has dipped near 33 per cent whereas in last one month it has lost more than 15 per cent.
2] Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC): Share price of this Indian Railways PSU stock climbed to its life-time high of ₹1279 in October 2021 and after that it has been under profit-booking pressure. IRCTC share price today is around ₹768 on NSE that means the stock has dipped around 40 per cent from its life-time high. In YTD time, it has shed around 10 per cent whereas in last one month this PSU stocks has slipped near 6 per cent.
3] HDFC AMC: Shares of this Asset Management Company ascended to its 52-week high of ₹3,365 levels in September 2021. After that, it failed to sustain the upside momentum and has been under retracement since then. HDFC AMC share price today is around ₹2158 that means the stock has dipped around 36 per cent. HDFC AMC shares made its life-time high in November 2019 making its closing high of ₹3707.80.
4] Steel Authority of India Limited or SAIL: Share price of this Navratna company ascended to its 52-week high of ₹151 levels in August 2021. However, the stock has been under selling pressure after that recent high. SAIL share price today is ₹99.70, which is around 35 per cent lower from its recent highs. SAIL shares have given zero return to its shareholders in YTD time as it has shed around 10 per cent in this period.
5] LIC Housing Finance: This stock made its 52-week high of ₹542.45 in June 2021 and after that it has been under selloff heat. LIC Housing share price today is ₹369 levels, which mean the stock has shed around 32 per cent from its recent high. In YTD time, LIC Housing shares have given zero return as they shed near 2.50 per cent in this period.
