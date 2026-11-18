Nvidia Corp's recent turbulence has added to Wall Street's reassessment of the AI trade and global investors are rethinking their portfolio bets. India, too, has seen a sharp reversal in foreign portfolio investment flows. How long will the uncertainty last?
Navneet Munot, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Asset Management Co, told Mint in an exclusive interview that the only certainty in recent years has been the continuity of uncertainty. But, he says, it is important to distinguish between technology and the trade riding on it.