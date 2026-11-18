Nvidia Corp's recent turbulence has added to Wall Street's reassessment of the AI trade and global investors are rethinking their portfolio bets. India, too, has seen a sharp reversal in foreign portfolio investment flows. How long will the uncertainty last?
Nvidia Corp's recent turbulence has added to Wall Street's reassessment of the AI trade and global investors are rethinking their portfolio bets. India, too, has seen a sharp reversal in foreign portfolio investment flows. How long will the uncertainty last?
Navneet Munot, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Asset Management Co, told Mint in an exclusive interview that the only certainty in recent years has been the continuity of uncertainty. But, he says, it is important to distinguish between technology and the trade riding on it.
Navneet Munot, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Asset Management Co, told Mint in an exclusive interview that the only certainty in recent years has been the continuity of uncertainty. But, he says, it is important to distinguish between technology and the trade riding on it.
Artificial intelligence is a genuine technological shift that will continue to attract investment while trade is another matter, Munot said. Global capital has crowded into a handful of companies and markets riding the AI story. History shows that a technology can change the world while the stocks priced for it take a long time to justify those prices, he said.
The enthusiasm around AI is reflected in year-to-date global market returns. The Nasdaq has gained 4.6%, the S&P 500 is up 7.05%, Taiwan's Weighted Index has surged 36.6% and the Kospi has jumped 16.7%. In contrast, the Nifty 50 has slipped almost 3%.
India offers a broad range of investment themes. Large- and mid-cap valuations are close to their long-term averages, while small-cap valuations have cooled from the elevated levels in September 2024. Earnings growth has also regained momentum at a time foreign investors' exposure to India remains at its lowest in over a decade, he explained.
“Those conditions make a stronger case for allocation than any one week of flows,” Munot said.
After a prolonged period of outflows, foreign investors have been net buyers of Indian equities for 12 straight trading sessions, while domestic institutional investors have been on the other side of the trade, turning net sellers over the same period. Domestic investors have carried the market through the outflows and India needs both domestic and foreign capital to fund its growth, Munot said.
Biggest beneficiary?
Some market participants said large caps could be the biggest beneficiary of a revival in foreign flows. Large-caps bore the brunt of FPI selling over the past two years, so a return of foreign flows would matter the most there, according to Munot. Even after the recent rise, the Nifty 100 trades close to its 10-year average valuation, he noted.
“After a couple of years of relatively sluggish growth, large-cap profits have regained momentum, and Q2FY27 results have added to that. The risk-reward in large-caps looks reasonable,” he said. “That said, a short spell of buying is too little to read a trend from, and I would not build an allocation on it.”
A Jefferies report dated 16 November also highlighted that a sustained recovery in FPI flows could disproportionately favour large-caps, reinforcing its preference for large over mid or small caps.
Meanwhile, corporate earnings growth is becoming increasingly broad-based across sectors and market-cap segments despite persistent geopolitical uncertainties, which Munot said could bode well for equities.
Oil prices
“If profit growth holds, the market could have a sound base for long-term wealth creation from both earnings growth and, over time, a potential rerating of valuations,” he said, adding that a softer crude oil prices and a steadier rupee could help further.
Crude oil is an important macro-variable for India, given its dependence on imports to meet most of its oil needs. The decline in oil prices from October highs eases pressure on the current account and the rupee, while lowering costs for oil-consuming businesses.
High crude oil prices were one of the reasons foreign investors sold Indian equities over the past year, and the recent moderation has coincided with their return, Munot explained.
“Crude remains a key swing factor for inflation, and for room the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) may have on rates,” Munot said.