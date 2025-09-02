AMC Stocks at Crossroads: Technical Weakness vs. Record Mutual Fund Flows

Listed asset management companies (AMCs) have been one of the standout performers in this year’s trading sessions, propelled by record mutual fund inflows and expectations of a friendlier regulatory backdrop. However, analysts are sounding a note of caution, warning that the spectacular rally may start to slow as valuations stretch and competition within the industry intensifies.

AMC Performance: Stellar Gains Followed by Consolidation In the past six months, AMC stocks have significantly outperformed broader financial indices. Shares of Nippon Life India AMC have soared 56%, HDFC AMC has gained 54%, UTI AMC is up 38%, and Aditya Birla AMC has rallied 36%, all compared with an 11.3% rise in the Nifty Financial Services Index.

However, the momentum seems to be cooling in recent weeks. The sector has entered a phase of consolidation, with technical indicators flashing early signs of exhaustion. Over the last week alone, Aditya Birla AMC dropped 5.3%, Nippon Life AMC declined 9.26%, HDFC AMC slipped 6.2%, and UTI AMC fell 6.4%, signaling a possible pause in the uptrend.

Diverging Signals: Technical Weakness vs. Fundamental Strength According to Samco Securities, India’s listed AMCs are currently at a crucial inflection point, with technical and fundamental factors pulling in opposite directions.

Jahol Prajapati, Research Analyst at Samco Securities, notes that on the technical front, patterns across Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, UTI AMC, Nippon Life AMC, and HDFC AMC are showing signs of weakness. “Head-and-shoulders formations and trendline breaks are now visible on the charts,” he said, indicating that the strong rally witnessed in the past several months could be losing steam, potentially paving the way for a near-term downside bias.

Fundamental Picture: Record Flows Continue While technicals caution traders, the fundamentals remain highly robust. The Indian mutual fund industry is in the midst of one of its strongest growth phases ever:

As of July 2025, total Assets Under Management (AUM) crossed ₹77 lakh crore.

Equity-oriented schemes alone contribute over ₹52 lakh crore to the industry’s total AUM.

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) continue to hit record highs each month, reflecting unwavering retail participation.

These flows have remained consistent even during bouts of market volatility, providing stability to mutual fund inflows and creating a strong earnings base for AMCs.

The Paradox: Strong Flows vs. Modest Returns Interestingly, despite record inflows, equity market returns over the past year have been relatively modest. This creates a paradoxical situation where AMC earnings growth is being driven more by strong inflows than by portfolio performance.

If markets remain sideways or weak for an extended period, investor patience could be tested, and this may potentially slow future inflows — a risk that both investors and AMC stakeholders must monitor closely.

The mismatch between inflows and market performance has created a scenario where AMC results are being buoyed by the steady rise in assets under management rather than robust capital market gains. If this divergence persists, it could challenge the sustainability of recent earnings momentum.

Outlook: Balancing Act Ahead For now, AMC stocks remain at a crossroads.

Technicals suggest caution, with charts showing trendline breaks and bearish formations, while, fundamentals continue to point to strong long-term growth, driven by record AUM and consistent SIP flows. Traders should track price action closely, while long-term investors may prefer focusing on the structural growth story of mutual funds in India, suggested SAMCO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.