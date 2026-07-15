HDFC AMC Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 12% YoY to ₹837 crore; revenue surges 14%

HDFC AMC Q1 Results: HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) on Wednesday, 15 July, reported a 12% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹837 crore for the first quarter, compared with ₹748 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 13.6% YoY to ₹1,100 crore, up from ₹968 crore in the year-ago quarter.
According to the company's exchange filing, total expenses during the June quarter rose 27% year-on-year to ₹271 crore.
Operating profit increased to ₹827.6 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, from ₹753.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
HDFC AMC reported a quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) of ₹93.51 lakh crore for Q1FY27, up from ₹82.86 lakh crore a year earlier, representing an 11.2% share of the mutual fund industry's QAAUM.
The company's actively managed equity-oriented QAAUM, excluding index funds, stood at ₹57.40 lakh crore, giving it a 12.8% market share and reinforcing its position as one of the country's largest active equity fund managers.
According to the filing, individual investors accounted for 69% of HDFC AMC's total average monthly AUM in June 2026, compared with 61% for the mutual fund industry. The company's equity-to-non-equity QAAUM mix stood at 66:34, versus the industry average of 57:43.
HDFC AMC also processed 17.2 million systematic transactions during June 2026, with a total value of ₹4,810 crore, reflecting continued strength in systematic investment flows.
HDFC AMC share price today ended 2.42% higher at ₹2,722.70 apiece on the BSE. Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said HDFC AMC has been consolidating in the ₹2,642-2,838 range since 1 July, indicating a lack of strong directional momentum.
According to Shah, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has failed to sustain above the 60 level on two occasions during this period, suggesting that bullish momentum remains limited. At the same time, the Average Directional Index (ADX) has flattened, pointing to subdued trend strength and lower volatility.
He added that the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) has continued to act as a key dynamic support level, with the stock witnessing consistent buying interest on declines toward this average. Shah believes a decisive breakout above or below the current trading range is likely to determine the stock's next directional move.
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