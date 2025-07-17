HDFC AMC Q1 net profit soars 24% to ₹748 crore; total income up 26.5%

HDFC Asset Management Company announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025 today, Thursday, July 17. The company's net profit rose 24 percent to ₹748 crore in Q1FY26 as against ₹604 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the profit jumped 17 percent from ₹638.73 crore in the March quarter.

The total income of the company increased 26.5 percent from ₹1,200 crore in the June 2025 quarter to ₹948 crore in Q1FY26 in the quarter under review. Sequentially, the total income also jumped 17 percent from ₹638.73 crore in the March quarter, mirroring the pace of growth seen in the bottom line. This consistent upward trend highlights the strong operational momentum maintained by the fund house in the current market environment.

In its regulatory filing with the stock exchanges, HDFC AMC stated that it continues to maintain its position as one of the leading mutual fund houses in India. For the three months ended June 2025, the company reported a quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) market share of 11.5 percent, underscoring its consistent strength in the highly competitive Indian asset management industry.

Stock Price Trend Following the healthy earnings, the stock jumped 3.5 percent to its 52-week high of ₹5,547.50. It has now soared over 57 percent from its 52-week low of ₹3,525.05, hit in April 2025.

In the last 1 year, the stock advanced 31 percent. Moreover, in July so far, it added 3.5 percent, extending gains for the fifth straight month. It jumped 8.5 percent in June, 9.3 percent in May, 9 percent in April and 10.6 percent in March. Before that, it shed 6.2 percent in February and 7.8 percent in January.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.