HDFC AMC Q2 Results: Profit jumps 25% YoY to ₹718 crore; firm announces 1:1 bonus issue. Check details

HDFC AMC Q2 Results: HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) announced a robust performance for the second quarter of the ongoing financial year (2025-26) along with a bonus share issue on Wednesday, October 15.

The company witnessed a double-digit growth in both its consolidated net profit and revenue from operations during the quarter ended September 2025.

HDFC AMC Q2 Results Details The HDFC group company's consolidated profit jumped 24.6% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹718.43 crore during the quarter under review. The figure stood at ₹576.61 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the filing.

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations came in at ₹1,027.40 crore in Q2 FY26, a growth of 15.8% YoY over ₹887.21 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the net profit witnessed a 3.9% decline from ₹747.55 crore in Q1 FY26, while the revenue rose 6%.

The assets under management (AUM) saw a 14% YoY and 2% QoQ growth to ₹8,72,800 crore in Q2FY26.

HDFC AMC Bonus Issue Along with its earnings performance, AMC rewarded its shareholders with a bonus share issue. HDFC AMC announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, i.e. one new fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 each for every one fully paid-up share held by Members of the Company as on the record date.

The record date for determining the entitlement of the Members of the Company to receive bonus equity shares of HDFC AMC is fixed as Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Following the corporate action and earnings announcement, HDFC AMC shares traded higher by 3.71% at ₹5802.10 on the BSE.