HDFC AMC Q3 Results 2025 LIVE: HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (HDFC AMC) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter earnings for FY25 today. The results are anticipated to reflect robust performance, supported by rising SIP inflows from domestic investors. Analysts project HDFC AMC to report decent growth in net profit and revenue on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the December quarter. The company’s Equity Assets Under Management (AUM) are expected to sustain their growth trajectory, driven by improved fund performance. Analysts estimate a YoY growth of 48.8% and a QoQ increase of 2.7% in equity Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM). Stay tuned to our HDFC AMC Q3 Results Live blog for the latest updates.
HDFC AMC Q3 Results LIVE: HDFC AMC share price traded over 2% higher ahead of the announcement of its Q3 results. HDFC AMC shares rallied as much as 2.43% to ₹3,929.45 apiece on the BSE.
HDFC AMC Q3 Results LIVE: HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (HDFC AMC) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter earnings for FY25 today. The board of directors of the HDFC Group-mutual fund company will meet today to approve the financial results for the October-December quarter of FY25.