Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

HDFC AMC Q3 Results 2025 LIVE: Net profit may rise up to 23%, revenue seen up 35% YoY on strong AUM growth

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:16 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

HDFC AMC Q3 Results 2025 LIVE: HDFC AMC share price has fallen over 14% in one month and over 6% in six months. However, the HDFC Group stock has rallied 13% in one year and more than 81% in two years.

HDFC AMC Q3 Results 2025 LIVE: HDFC Asset Management Company is set to declare its Q3 results today, January 14.

HDFC AMC Q3 Results 2025 LIVE: HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (HDFC AMC) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter earnings for FY25 today. The results are anticipated to reflect robust performance, supported by rising SIP inflows from domestic investors. Analysts project HDFC AMC to report decent growth in net profit and revenue on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the December quarter. The company’s Equity Assets Under Management (AUM) are expected to sustain their growth trajectory, driven by improved fund performance. Analysts estimate a YoY growth of 48.8% and a QoQ increase of 2.7% in equity Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM). Stay tuned to our HDFC AMC Q3 Results Live blog for the latest updates.

14 Jan 2025, 11:16 AM IST HDFC AMC Q3 Results LIVE: HDFC AMC shares gain ahead of Q3 results

HDFC AMC Q3 Results LIVE: HDFC AMC share price traded over 2% higher ahead of the announcement of its Q3 results. HDFC AMC shares rallied as much as 2.43% to 3,929.45 apiece on the BSE.

14 Jan 2025, 11:09 AM IST HDFC AMC Q3 Results LIVE: HDFC AMC to announce Q3 results today

HDFC AMC Q3 Results LIVE: HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (HDFC AMC) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter earnings for FY25 today. The board of directors of the HDFC Group-mutual fund company will meet today to approve the financial results for the October-December quarter of FY25.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.