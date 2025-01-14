HDFC AMC Q3 results: Net profit rises 31% YoY to ₹641 crore, revenue up 39%

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC), on Tuesday, reported a 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit to ₹641 crore for the quarter ending on December 31, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Revenue from operations for Q3FY25 reached to ₹935 crore, reflecting a 39 per cent increase compared to ₹671 crore reported by the company during the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Although revenue from operations increased in Q3, the company's total income declined by approximately 2 per cent sequentially, down from ₹1,058 crore in the previous quarter to ₹1,028 crore in December quarter.

Other income declined, dropping to ₹93 crore from ₹143 crore.

Meanwhile, operating profit (EBITDA) rose to ₹763 crore from ₹509 crore, with the EBITDA margin showing a notable improvement to 81.7 per cent from 75.9 per cent.

After the financial results were announced, HDFC AMC shares remained mostly unchanged. The stock closed 1.68 per cent higher at ₹3,899 per share on Tuesday post earning announcement.