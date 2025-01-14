Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  HDFC AMC Q3 results: Net profit rises 31% YoY to 641 crore, revenue up 39%
BREAKING NEWS

HDFC AMC Q3 results: Net profit rises 31% YoY to ₹641 crore, revenue up 39%

Livemint

HDFC AMC Q3 results: Net profit rises 31% YoY to 641 crore, revenue up 39%

HDFC AMC Q3 results: Net profit rises 31% YoY to 641 crore, revenue up 39%.

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC), on Tuesday, reported a 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit to 641 crore for the quarter ending on December 31, 2024.

Revenue from operations for Q3FY25 reached to 935 crore, reflecting a 39 per cent increase compared to 671 crore reported by the company during the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Although revenue from operations increased in Q3, the company’s total income declined by approximately 2 per cent sequentially, down from 1,058 crore in the previous quarter to 1,028 crore in December quarter.

Other income declined, dropping to 93 crore from 143 crore.

Meanwhile, operating profit (EBITDA) rose to 763 crore from 509 crore, with the EBITDA margin showing a notable improvement to 81.7 per cent from 75.9 per cent.

After the financial results were announced, HDFC AMC shares remained mostly unchanged. The stock closed 1.68 per cent higher at 3,899 per share on Tuesday post earning announcement.

