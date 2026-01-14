HDFC AMC Q3 Results: Profit jumps 20% YoY to ₹769 crore as revenue rises 15%

HDFC AMC Q3 Results: HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) reported strong third-quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) as its profit and revenue grew in double-digits during the October-December period.

HDFC AMC's Q3 consolidated net profit rose 19.9% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹769.42 crore as against ₹641.36 crore in the same period a year ago. On a sequential basis, the figure was higher by 7% over ₹718.43 crore posted in Q2FY26.

Its revenue from operations jumped 15% YoY to ₹1,075.10 crore from ₹934.63 crore a year ago. The figure was flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) as against ₹1,027.40 crore posted in the July-September period.

The operating profit from core business rose 15% YoY to ₹855.7 crore from ₹747.2 crore.

HDFC AMC's total assets under management (AUM) rose to ₹920,600 crore in Q3FY26, a rise of 5% QoQ and 19% YoY.

The stock closed 2.6% higher at ₹2556.35 on the BSE today.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)