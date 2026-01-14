HDFC AMC Q3 Results: Profit jumps 20% YoY to ₹769 crore as revenue rises 15%

HDFC AMC Q3 Results: HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) reported strong third-quarter results for the financial year 2025-2 (FY26) as its profit and revenue grew in double-digits during the October-December period.

Saloni Goel
Published14 Jan 2026, 02:52 PM IST
HDFC AMC Q3 Results: Profit jumps 20% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>769 crore as revenue rises 15%(Image: Pixabay)
HDFC AMC Q3 Results: Profit jumps 20% YoY to ₹769 crore as revenue rises 15%(Image: Pixabay)

HDFC AMC Q3 Results: HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) reported strong third-quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) as its profit and revenue grew in double-digits during the October-December period.

HDFC AMC's Q3 consolidated net profit rose 19.9% year-on-year (YoY) to 769.42 crore as against 641.36 crore in the same period a year ago. On a sequential basis, the figure was higher by 7% over 718.43 crore posted in Q2FY26.

Its revenue from operations jumped 15% YoY to 1,075.10 crore from 934.63 crore a year ago. The figure was flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) as against 1,027.40 crore posted in the July-September period.

The operating profit from core business rose 15% YoY to 855.7 crore from 747.2 crore.

HDFC AMC's total assets under management (AUM) rose to 920,600 crore in Q3FY26, a rise of 5% QoQ and 19% YoY.

The stock closed 2.6% higher at 2556.35 on the BSE today.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Q3 ResultsHDFC AMCHDFC Asset Management CompanyIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsHDFC AMC Q3 Results: Profit jumps 20% YoY to ₹769 crore as revenue rises 15%
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.