HDFC AMC Q4 Results LIVE: Stock gains 2% ahead of results, dividend announcement; will market fall weigh on Q4 show?

HDFC AMC Q4 Results LIVE: HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) is slated to post its financial results for the March quarter of FY26 on Thursday, April 16. The company is also expected to announce a dividend along with its Q4 results.

Ahead of the Q4 results announcement, HDFC AMC stock was trading 2% higher on the BSE.

HDFC AMC Q4 Preview

Analysts expect HDFC AMC to post a tepid show for the March quarter amid a sharp stock market correction in the last month of the quarter. Brokerages have a mixed outlook in terms of profit growth, but largely it is seen in a (-)3% to 3% range.

The QAAUM growth is expected to remain flat, with declines in equity and debt AUM offset by strong ETF growth. Meanwhile, yields may fall, as per analysts. Meanwhile, investor focus will remain on the stability of retail flows and the outlook on flow market share.

Track this space for LIVE updates on HDFC AMC Q4 results.